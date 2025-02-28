Nwam LLC Raises Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,155 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.46 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5747 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

