Nwam LLC Raises Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 230.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Generac by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $136.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.90 and a 1 year high of $195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

