Nwam LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSI. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1,254.0% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $36.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

