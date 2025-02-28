Nwam LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,657.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IJS stock opened at $103.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $93.89 and a 12 month high of $119.28.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

