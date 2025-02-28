Nwam LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $194.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.38 and a 200 day moving average of $196.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $176.09 and a one year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.