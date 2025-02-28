Nwam LLC Decreases Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,957 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,017.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $140,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE KYN opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, EVP Harrison James Little purchased 5,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

