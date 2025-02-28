Nwam LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,622,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,956,000 after acquiring an additional 226,138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,906 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,035,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,511,000 after purchasing an additional 142,904 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,546,000 after purchasing an additional 334,081 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,053,000 after purchasing an additional 359,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.36 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $120.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.09.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3292 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

