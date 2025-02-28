Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.98 and traded as low as $11.86. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 567,093 shares.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0755 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 23,267 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

