Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.98 and traded as low as $11.86. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 567,093 shares.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0755 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
