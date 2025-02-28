Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.35 and traded as high as $8.38. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 79,037 shares.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
