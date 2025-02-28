Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.35 and traded as high as $8.38. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 79,037 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 118,684 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 705,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 337,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 167,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 68,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $848,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

