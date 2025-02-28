Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a growth of 218.0% from the January 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:JQC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. 568,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,656. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
