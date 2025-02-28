Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a growth of 218.0% from the January 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JQC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. 568,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,656. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

