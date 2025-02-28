Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.83 and traded as low as $12.83. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 223,152 shares.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.0 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
