Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.83 and traded as low as $12.83. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 223,152 shares.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,752,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,524,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 631,015 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 377,741 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,279,000. Finally, Broyhill Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.