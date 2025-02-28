Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at TD Securities

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s current price.

NPI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.21.

Shares of TSE:NPI traded up C$0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,417. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.08. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$16.14 and a twelve month high of C$24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

