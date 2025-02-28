North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on April 9th

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
North American Construction Group has raised its dividend by an average of 38.0% annually over the last three years. North American Construction Group has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.
North American Construction Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
