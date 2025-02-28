NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NLS Pharmaceutics Trading Up 10.3 %
NASDAQ NLSPW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. NLS Pharmaceutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
About NLS Pharmaceutics
