NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Trading Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ NLSPW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. NLS Pharmaceutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

