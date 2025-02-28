nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21), Zacks reports. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. nLIGHT updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $439.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.18. nLIGHT has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $14.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on nLIGHT from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at nLIGHT

In other news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,008.68. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 12,013 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $119,649.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,854.16. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,019 shares of company stock worth $331,365 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nLIGHT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.