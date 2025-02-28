Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Short Interest Down 86.8% in February

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nissan Chemical Stock Down 0.4 %

Nissan Chemical stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.03. 750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65. Nissan Chemical has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 18.80%.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

