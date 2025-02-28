Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXR.UN shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Insider Activity at Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$393,845.00. 32.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXR.UN opened at C$7.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$511.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.51. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.47 and a 12 month high of C$9.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95.

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

