NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13,375.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 946,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,835,000 after buying an additional 939,209 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 810,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,100,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 307,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

NEE opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.37. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

