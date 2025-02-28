NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.350-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NREF stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 280.30, a quick ratio of 280.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 190.48%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

