NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 572 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.62. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

