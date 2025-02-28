NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $6.73 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $88.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

