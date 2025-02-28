NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,219,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,709,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $748,167,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $520,335,000 after buying an additional 28,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $503,338,000 after buying an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 318,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,974,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $500.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $522.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $487.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.33, for a total value of $2,555,222.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 144,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,769,732.49. This represents a 3.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total value of $2,920,413.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,383.08. This trade represents a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,864 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

