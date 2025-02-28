NewEdge Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of VOT stock opened at $255.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.81 and a fifty-two week high of $277.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.64.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.