NewEdge Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $255.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.81 and a fifty-two week high of $277.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.64.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

