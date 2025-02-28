New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $831.68.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $699.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $715.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $715.74. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $609.40 and a twelve month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.60%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

