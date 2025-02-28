New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 111 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 647,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,145,000 after acquiring an additional 148,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.31.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $356.02 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $282.09 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.51. The company has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

