New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $13.50 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,524 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Juniper Networks worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $117,398,000 after buying an additional 40,231 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,319,851 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $49,428,000 after buying an additional 31,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,559,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,407,000 after buying an additional 378,265 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,827.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,651.42. This trade represents a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

