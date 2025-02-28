New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 512 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.56. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.29%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

