NestYield Dynamic Income Shield ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGY) Announces Dividend of $0.95

NestYield Dynamic Income Shield ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.9463 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

NestYield Dynamic Income Shield ETF stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381. NestYield Dynamic Income Shield ETF has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $43.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13.

The NestYield Dynamic Income ETF (EGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed investing in US large cap equities directly and synthetically. The fund employs options strategies to generate income and hedge downside risks using a laddered put options strategy.

