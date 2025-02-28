NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Short Interest Update

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NeoVolta Price Performance

Shares of NEOVW stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. NeoVolta has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

