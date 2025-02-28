Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN)

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

Shares of NYSE DOCN opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,498 shares in the company, valued at $20,699,920. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bratin Saha sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $157,835.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 372,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,641.60. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,255 shares of company stock worth $790,163 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 380.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 74,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 14.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

