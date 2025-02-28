Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

NYSE ACHR opened at $7.93 on Friday. Archer Aviation has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03.

In related news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 50,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,120,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,083,240. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 114,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $773,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,057,729 shares of company stock worth $8,473,770 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 74.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in Archer Aviation by 138.0% during the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 47,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 27,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

