National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $12.37 on Thursday. National Vision has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $974.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 15.3% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in National Vision by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

