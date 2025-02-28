National Pension Service Sells 16,534 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,534 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.19% of GoDaddy worth $53,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,052,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 28.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 39.6% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY opened at $174.70 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.38 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $526,601.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,658,272. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $194,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,632 shares in the company, valued at $35,481,744.96. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,482 shares of company stock worth $4,903,930. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

