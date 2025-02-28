National Pension Service Sells 16,200 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Axon Enterprise worth $52,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 19.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 961.7% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.79, for a total transaction of $1,508,636.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,542 shares in the company, valued at $84,168,016.18. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total transaction of $860,077.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,487.52. This represents a 34.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,711 shares of company stock worth $5,631,561. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $525.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.82, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.52 and a 12 month high of $715.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $611.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

