National Pension Service Reduces Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

National Pension Service trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,550 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of VICI Properties worth $55,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. Analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

