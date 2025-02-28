National Pension Service Has $66.34 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of Republic Services worth $66,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 437.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,814,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,255 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,004,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,850 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,129,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,553,000 after acquiring an additional 509,116 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 544.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 545,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,580,000 after acquiring an additional 460,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 554,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 348,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $189,222.33. This represents a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.5 %

RSG opened at $232.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.06 and a 200 day moving average of $209.41. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.91 and a 12 month high of $234.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Argus set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.41.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

