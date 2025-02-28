National Pension Service Has $48.82 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144,141 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Humana worth $48,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Humana by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.68.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $261.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $406.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.87.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

