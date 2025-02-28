National Pension Service Decreases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,007 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of M&T Bank worth $45,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $537,566.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,856.81. The trade was a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MTB. Citigroup downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.50 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (up from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.68.

Get Our Latest Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MTB opened at $189.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $133.03 and a 52 week high of $225.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.69.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.