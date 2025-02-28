National Pension Service Cuts Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

National Pension Service lowered its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,091 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Howmet Aerospace worth $62,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE HWM opened at $133.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

