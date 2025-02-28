National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$144.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$137.70.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$120.01 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$104.84 and a 12-month high of C$141.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$129.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$128.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$125.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,050.60. Also, Director Robert Paré purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$120.34 per share, with a total value of C$505,428.00. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

