Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.84 and last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 11933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 price target on Napco Security Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The stock has a market cap of $894.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

