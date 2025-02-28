Myriam Curet Sells 2,401 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,981.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,093. The trade was a 87.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $17.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $563.77. 1,479,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,986. The business’s 50 day moving average is $568.10 and its 200-day moving average is $527.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Onefund LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

