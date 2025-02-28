Myriam Curet Sells 2,401 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,981.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,093. The trade was a 87.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Myriam Curet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 11th, Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance
NASDAQ ISRG traded down $17.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $563.77. 1,479,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,986. The business’s 50 day moving average is $568.10 and its 200-day moving average is $527.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
