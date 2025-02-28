MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.16 and traded as low as $20.47. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 45,938 shares.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

