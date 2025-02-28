Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.94 and traded as high as $11.45. Motorcar Parts of America shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 137,713 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPAA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 221,925 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 162,797 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 50,302 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
