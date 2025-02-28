Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.94 and traded as high as $11.45. Motorcar Parts of America shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 137,713 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPAA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 221,925 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 162,797 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 50,302 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

