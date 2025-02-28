Motco Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Motco trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,806,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 94,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,327,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 40,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HON opened at $212.27 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.61.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

