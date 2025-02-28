Motco Sells 843 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Motco reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $245.87 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.50 and its 200 day moving average is $258.77.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

