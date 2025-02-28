Motco Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Motco raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,813,061,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,870,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,455 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after buying an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $587.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $601.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $584.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

