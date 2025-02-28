Motco Decreases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Motco lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $188.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $259,876.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,425,112.52. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,445,461. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

