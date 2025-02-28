Motco Acquires 1,327 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Motco lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,876 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.3% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Motco’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Comcast by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 832,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after purchasing an additional 132,442 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4,108.2% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,117 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

