MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tull Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,896,000 after acquiring an additional 106,985 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $281.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $906.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.21, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.57.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

